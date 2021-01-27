Talking Marcus Freeman, Michael Mayer, Notre Dame Senior Bowl Players and Ian Book vs. Mac Jones

The Notre Dame football topics were numerous in the latest WSBT segment, and they included a lot of NFL Draft talk

There was a lot of Notre Dame football and NFL Draft discussion in the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment with Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires. We kick things off talking about Houston Griffith, Marcus Freeman and Michael Mayer before talking about the Senior Bowl and the 2021 NFL Draft. We finish things off talking about Ian Book vs Mac Jones.

0:31 - We talk about Houston Griffith and what expectations are for him next season.

1:43 - Sean asks my thoughts about Notre Dame's decision to hire defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman before completing the vetting process, and why that might have happened.

3:29 - The discussion turns to the learning curve on defense with Freeman arriving. I break down areas where the transition will be more challenging, and the one position that is ideally suited from a coaching standpoint to quickly get caught up to speed.

5:30 - We move to recruiting and talk about the addition of 2022 defensive end commit Tyson Ford, and what that means for the Notre Dame recruiting class and what it says about Freeman as a recruiter.

7:16 - Darin asks about the Notre Dame offensive line, and which position is most important to getting the unit settled.

9:32 - We talk next about freshman tight end Michael Mayer, and what is next for him in 2021 as he looks to take the next step as a player at Notre Dame.

11:34 - The conversation turns to the Senior Bowl, and we kick things off talking about former Notre Dame offensive tackle and captain Robert Hainsey.

13:34 - Up next is quarterback Ian Book, who is also at the Senior Bowl. We talk about the parts of his game where NFL teams will like Book's game and what areas that will drag down his grade.

14:51 - Left tackle Liam Eichenberg and his draft status is up next. Eichenberg isn't getting much first round love in the early mock drafts, but his game screams first round talent.

17:00 - Sean follows up a comment I made earlier about Ian Book vs Mac Jones, and whether or not Alabama would have been better or worse with Book at quarterback.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter