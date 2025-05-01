Baltimore Ravens Make No-Brainer Move with Notre Dame Star
When Kyle Hamilton fell to the Baltimore Ravens with the 14th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, most figured it would only be a matter of time unitl the Notre Dame All-American made an impact. Just three seasons into his NFL career Hamilton has done even more than expected as he's earned All-Pro status the last two seasons.
That's why it comes as no surprise that the Ravens made it known that they will pick up Hamilton's fifth-year option off his rookie contract for the 2026 season. Sometime before then it seems safe to expect to see Hamilton receive as big of contract as any ever given to a safety.
The Ravens picking up Hamilton's fifth-year was as obvious of decision as an NFL team will ever make. In three seasons, Hamilton has already amassed 250 tackles, five interceptions, four forced fumbles, and earned All-Pro status twice.
Hamilton has an instant hit at Notre Dame, where he played three seasons from 2019-2021. Hamilton recorded eight interceptions in that time and earned All-American honors in 2021 despite missing the second half of the year.
The Ravens have made the playoffs in each of their three seasons with Hamilton but are still looking to get back over the hump and get back to a Super Bowl for the first time since the 2012 season.