BC At First Glance: Defensive Players Notre Dame Fans Need To Know

Boston College has a theme that runs true on both offense and defense, and that is both units run hot and cold for most of this season. The defense is coming off a strong stretch that limited Clemson to 34 points and Syracuse to just 13 points.

However, this is the same unit that gave up 40 to Virginia Tech and 30 to Pitt. Notre Dame needs to avoid the trap game after a big win, but the Irish will need to make sure that this isn't a game where the BC defense is hot. Here are three players to watch:

#14 MAX RICHARDSON, LINEBACKER

2020 Stats: 79 tackles, 8 TFL, 3.5 sacks

Richardson is the heart and the leader of the Boston College defense. From a small-time recruit to one of the more productive linebackers in the country, he will have a big impact Saturday.

Richardson was a three-star recruit and the 1,456th overall recruit in the class of 2016 according to 247Sports. The 5th-year senior has been a contributor for the last four seasons, but it was 2018 when he broke out.

Richardson had 76 total tackles that season, 107 total tackles in 2019 and he is on pace for another solid year in 2020. He has 10+ tackles in three of the last four games and is coming off a two-sack game against Syracuse as well.

Richardson is right in the middle of the defense and has shown a knack to get after the QB. His name will be called early and often as he will be tasked with chasing down Kyren Williams and the Notre Dame ground game.

#4 MAXIMILIAN ROBERTS, DEFENSIVE END

2020 Stats: 16 tackles, 5 TFL, 4.5 sacks

Roberts comes into this game as the sack leader for Boston College. Roberts had a long career in the FCS ranks where he spent three years at Fordham before playing at Maine last season. This year, Roberts has been making an immediate impact for the Eagles.

Roberts has 4.5 sacks, but has done it in an impressive way. Typically, a player will have one big game to inflate their season stats. That isn't the case here. Roberts has a sack against both North Carolina and Clemson. He also registered a sack in two of his last three games.

Roberts is more of a rotation player for BC, but his specialty is getting after the quarterback, and his best games have come in the biggest moments. His best games have come against Clemson, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

The Notre Dame offensive line is no stranger to talented pass rushers at this point in the season. Roberts could be another name on the list.

#55 ISAIAH McDUFFIE, LINEBACKER

2020 Stats: 71 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3 sacks

McDuffie has a similar story to Richardson. The junior was a three-star recruit out of Buffalo, NY that was ranked 1,092nd overall in the 2017 class according to 247Sports. Like Richardson, McDuffie has made quite the name for himself over the last few seasons.

McDuffie is second on the team in tackles sitting just behind Richardson. He is also third on the team in sacks behind the two previously mentioned.

McDuffie helps solidify the linebacking core and brings more experience to the group. He has been a mainstay of the defense since his sophomore year when he finished the season with 85 tackles. With a few games to go, McDuffie is on pace to set career highs in most categories.

McDuffie has had at least 10 tackles in five of the eight games this season and really shined in his games against Clemson and North Carolina. McDuffie had 10 total tackles against Clemson and had 12 total tackles and a sack against UNC.

McDuffie will be the key to slowing down the run-heavy Notre Dame offense alongside Richardson. If those two can fill gaps and get some penetration, they can cause all kinds of issues for the Fighting Irish.

