Notre Dame Receiver Ben Skowronek Accepts Senior Bowl Invitation

The Reese's Senior Bowl is going to have a lot of golden helmets, as Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek became the sixth Fighting Irish player to accept an invitation to the prestigious pre-draft event.

Skowronek joins quarterback Ian Book, offensive tackles Liam Eichenberg and Robert Hainsey, and defensive ends Daelin Hayes and Adetokunbo Ogundeji as current Notre Dame players to accept Senior Bowl invitations.

Skowronek leads the Irish offense with five receiving touchdowns, is second on the squad with 344 receiving yards and he's third with 21 catches despite missing two games with an injury he suffered in the season opener.

All five of Skowronek's touchdowns were in wins over Pittsburgh (2) and Boston College (3).

Skowronek came to Notre Dame after four seasons at Northwestern, where he hauled in 110 passes for 1,417 yards and eight touchdowns.

