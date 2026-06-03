Notre Dame football finds itself in a bit of a tricky situation right now involving a committed linebacker in the 2027 recruiting class.

Amarri Irvin of IMG Academy in Florida, committed to Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame late last November.



He has remained the only committed linebacker in Notre Dame's 2027 recruiting class to date, and that has seemingly bought Irvin some leeway in what he's allowed to do as a committed recruit.

Notre Dame's 'No Visit' Policy for Commitments

Notre Dame has operated under a strict "no visit" policy for its committed players for some time now.

If you're new to recruiting or simply aren't aware what that means, it's essentially asking how committed a player actually is to Notre Dame?



If they want to go out and publicly say that they're a Notre Dame commitment, that's great, but then that player is no longer allowed to make visits to other programs that are recruiting him.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Amarri Irvin has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’0 220 LB chose the Fighting Irish over North Carolina, Georgia, & Nebraska



“All Praise To The Most High ! I’m blessed to be Fighting for the Irish! ☘️”https://t.co/ciNnsso83A pic.twitter.com/AT0wnOByr4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 26, 2025

Generally, if a player is to make a visit to another program, then they are no longer considered a commitment to Notre Dame's class by the Fighting Irish staff, even if they're still listed as one on 247Sports or Rivals.

That's where things get interesting with Irvin.

Amarri Irvin Remains Notre Dame Commitment, Visits Michigan State

This past weekend, Irvin made a visit to Michigan State.



So, does that make him a former member of Notre Dame's recruiting class?

NEWS: A four-star Michigan State legacy committed to Notre Dame was on campus over the weekend..



(MORE): https://t.co/gwEE4PaG0F (On3+) pic.twitter.com/k0QlVvLGK1 — Jason Killop (@JasonKillop) June 2, 2026

What's interesting here is following the bloodlines of Irivn.

He's the son of former Michigan State star running back Cedric Irvin, who ran for 225 yards and a touchdown in two career games (both victories) against Notre Dame.

He's also the brother of Sedrick Irvin, Jr., a rising senior running back at Stanford that at one time, was a verbal commitment to Notre Dame, as well.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

This is where things get a bit tricky, as we lived through this a couple of short years ago when major quarterback recruit Deuce Knight suddenly started showing up on Auburn's campus despite being a Notre Dame commitment.

Knight remained a Notre Dame commitment, but it felt like the worst kept secret around that he was ultimately going to flip from Notre Dame, and a few months later he finally did.

If Notre Dame had two or three linebackers committed already in the 2027 recruiting class, would Irivn still be considered a member of it? Or since he's the only linebacker commitment for 2027 right now, does that give him more wiggle room?

Does his dad being a former Michigan State star give him leeway into making an official visit there that he wouldn't be allowed to take elsewhere?

For instance, would Devin Fitzgerald have been allowed to make a visit to Pittsburgh after committing to Notre Dame last year since he father was one of the greatest to play there?

I'm not saying that's what's going on, I'm simply asking a question.

It's worth noting that Irvin was said to be making a visit to an SEC program relatively soon, but that visit has been cancelled.



I don't consider it to be "a matter of time" before Irvin is committed elsewhere, but the fact he'd make a visit when he knows how it would be viewed makes you wonder just how committed he really is.