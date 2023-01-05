Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison Inks NIL Deal With Sports Card Company

Fresh off a Freshman All-American season, Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison has signed a Name, Image and Likeness deal with a sports trading card company. “Forever Young Sports Cards” issued a social media release to announce its NIL deal with Morrison.

"We are proud to present BEN MORRISON for a Public Autograph Signing at our New Store Front in Crown Point on Saturday January 28th from 1:00PM to 2:00PM,” Forever Young said on Twitter.

The release says Morrison will be available to both autograph various items and take photos with fans at the Jan. 28 event.

An “Any Autograph” ticket goes for $40, A “Photo Op Ticket” is $25, an “Inscription Ticket” is $15, A “PLACT Inscription Ticket” is $20, and a “Beckett/JSA COA” is $10.

Morrison just finished his true freshman season at Notre Dame. He intercepted his sixth pass of the 2022 season in Notre Dame’s 45-38 Gator Bowl victory over South Carolina.

His six interceptions this season are the most for any Notre Dame player since All-American Manti Te’o had seven interceptions during Notre Dame’s 2012 BCS Championship Game season. The Phoenix native’s 96-yard interception return for a touchdown against Clemson was one of the signature moments for the Irish defense this season.

Forever Young Sports Cards represents several other current and former athletes, including former Fighting Irish great Chris Zorich as well as current Chicago Bears and former Irish wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and athletes from other sports, including baseball and hockey.

Incoming Notre Dame freshman linebacker Drayk Bowen, who won the national High School Butkus Award, is also listed as a Forever Young client on the company’s web site.

