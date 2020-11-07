Beuerlein Breakdown: Notre Dame vs. Clemson

Notre Dame and Clemson are set to square off this evening in what will be the biggest game of the regular season for both teams. The fourth-ranked Fighting Irish will look to earn a much needed "big win" against the top-ranked Tigers

Former Notre Dame and 17-year NFL veteran Steve Beuerlein broke down the matchup.

To begin, Beuerlein looks back at the missed opportunity Notre Dame had to get its offense on track before turning the focus on what's at stake for the Irish in this game.

In the second video, Beuerlein dives into the matchup between the Notre Dame offense and the Clemson defense. The focus is on keys to success and also matchups that could prove impactful.

The interview concludes with Beuerlein talking about the good on good matchup of the Notre Dame defense and the Clemson offense. Following that analysis, he talks about how the game needs to play out for Notre Dame, and what a win over Clemson would mean for the Fighting Irish program.

