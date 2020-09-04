Beuerlein on Book: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Quarterback

Expectations are sky high for Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book as the Irish head into the 2020 campaign. Book put up great numbers in 2019, and he enters his final season with a 20-3 record as a starter.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Steve Beuerlein, a 17-year NFL veteran, broke down the game of Notre Dame's current starter.

Beuerlein first saw Book in action during the spring of 2017, and he came away impressed. The former Irish signal caller breaks down the skills that have allowed Book to thrive in his two seasons as a starter.

Following a breakdown of Book's strengths, Beuerlein breaks down the parts of Book's game that must be improved upon as he heads into his final season in South Bend.

The expectations for Notre Dame are always championships, and that will be the ultimate standard by which Book is judged. Beuerlein answers the question, "If he puts it all together, can Ian Book lead Notre Dame to a national championship."

