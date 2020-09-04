SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Beuerlein on Book: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Quarterback

Bryan Driskell

Expectations are sky high for Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book as the Irish head into the 2020 campaign. Book put up great numbers in 2019, and he enters his final season with a 20-3 record as a starter.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Steve Beuerlein, a 17-year NFL veteran, broke down the game of Notre Dame's current starter.

Beuerlein first saw Book in action during the spring of 2017, and he came away impressed. The former Irish signal caller breaks down the skills that have allowed Book to thrive in his two seasons as a starter.

Following a breakdown of Book's strengths, Beuerlein breaks down the parts of Book's game that must be improved upon as he heads into his final season in South Bend.

The expectations for Notre Dame are always championships, and that will be the ultimate standard by which Book is judged. Beuerlein answers the question, "If he puts it all together, can Ian Book lead Notre Dame to a national championship."

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Notre Dame Fans, Do Not Miss This Opportunity!

Notre Dame fans it's time to take advantage of this great opportunity

Bryan Driskell

Bryan Driskell

Former Notre Dame/NFL QB Steve Beuerlein To Join Irish Breakdown Team

Former Notre Dame and NFL quarterback Steve Beuerlein will be a contributor for Irish Breakdown during the 2020 season

Bryan Driskell

kevhuls

Urban Meyer Is On The Notre Dame Bandwagon

The former Notre Dame assistant and future Hall of Fame head coach thinks Notre Dame is a playoff team

Bryan Driskell

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Receiver Rotation Is Getting A Makeover, Which Raises Some Questions

The Notre Dame wide receiver rotation could look a lot different than previous expected based on Brian Kelly's recent comments

Bryan Driskell

TxIrish

NCAA Ruling On Eligibility Will Have A Widespread Impact For Notre Dame

Notre Dame must adapt to a recent NCAA ruling granting an additional year of eligibility to football players

Bryan Driskell

Bryan Driskell

Why Would Notre Dame Move Osita Ekwonu And Kendall Abdur-Rahman To Running Back?

Diving into why Notre Dame would move sophomores Osita Ekwonu and Kendall Abdur-Rahman to running back

Bryan Driskell

StrongNTrue

Talking Notre Dame's 2021 Defensive Back Class With John Garcia Jr.

Notre Dame has a long and versatile defensive back haul in 2021 that should excite fans.

Bryan Driskell

John Garcia Jr.

A Pair Of Freshman D-Linemen Are Making An Early Push For Notre Dame

Notre Dame freshmen defensive linemen Rylie Mills and Jordan Botelho are making a push for playing time this season

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Has One Of The Nation's Best 2021 Secondary Classes

SI All-American ranks the Notre Dame 2021 secondary class as one of the nation's best.

Bryan Driskell

Talking Notre Dame Running Backs, Speed On Defense And Wide Receivers

This week on WSBT Sportsbeat we focused a big chunk of our conversation on the Notre Dame running backs

Bryan Driskell