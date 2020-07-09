Report: Big Ten Decision Means No Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

According to reports from ESPN and The Athletic, the Big Ten Conference is expected to announce a conference-only schedule for 2020, which will impact the Notre Dame schedule.

This decision would obviously mean Notre Dame and Wisconsin will not play their scheduled game for Oct. 3. The two squads were expected to play in Lambeau Field, but there were rumors the game would get moved, but that is obviously a moot point if this report ends up being true.

The Big Ten making this decision so early is likely to be the first domino, and the odds are more and more conferences are going to start making a similar decision. The Big Ten, ACC, SEC and Pac 12 all have enough teams in their conferences to play at least 11 games each.

For right now, Notre Dame's schedule will sit at 11 teams. Notre Dame can take some fo the steps I discussed yesterday, but that work might turn out to be moot should more leagues decide to follow the Big Ten's guidance. There were already plenty of rumblings that the Pac 12 would make a similar decision, and if they do that removes two more opponents from Notre Dame's 2020 schedule.

This is going to get very interesting and challenging for Notre Dame.

