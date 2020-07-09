IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Report: Big Ten Decision Means No Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

Bryan Driskell

According to reports from ESPN and The Athletic, the Big Ten Conference is expected to announce a conference-only schedule for 2020, which will impact the Notre Dame schedule.

https://twitter.com/CFBHeather/status/1281312030587224065

This decision would obviously mean Notre Dame and Wisconsin will not play their scheduled game for Oct. 3. The two squads were expected to play in Lambeau Field, but there were rumors the game would get moved, but that is obviously a moot point if this report ends up being true.

The Big Ten making this decision so early is likely to be the first domino, and the odds are more and more conferences are going to start making a similar decision. The Big Ten, ACC, SEC and Pac 12 all have enough teams in their conferences to play at least 11 games each.

For right now, Notre Dame's schedule will sit at 11 teams. Notre Dame can take some fo the steps I discussed yesterday, but that work might turn out to be moot should more leagues decide to follow the Big Ten's guidance. There were already plenty of rumblings that the Pac 12 would make a similar decision, and if they do that removes two more opponents from Notre Dame's 2020 schedule.

This is going to get very interesting and challenging for Notre Dame.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments (4)
No. 1-4
chamgel
chamgel

My bet is all conferences end up doing this, leaving very difficult waters for Swarbrick to navigate. He’ll either have to work out a temporary deal with the ACC or join it as a full time member for football.

Jacob15
Jacob15

God, this is getting depressing.

Jacob15
Jacob15

ACC commissioner John Swofford has said that if league adopts an all-conference football schedule for 2020, Notre Dame likely will be in mix. Irish already have six ACC opponents on docket.

Jherbeck91
Jherbeck91

Great, I guess I don't really understand the higher risk factor of playing a fellow team in the midwest who is taking the same measures to reduce risk and infection. Seems like it would make more sense to look at each game individually rather than do a blanket solution.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mack Brown Laying The Blueprint For Recruiting Success, Notre Dame Needs To Follow

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown has the Tar Heels rolling while Notre Dame continues to falter

RPalmeri

by

chamgel

Class Impact: OL Joe Alt To Notre Dame

Breaking down what the commitment of Joe Alt means for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

What's Next: Notre Dame Offensive Line Recruiting

A look at what Notre Dame must do along the offensive line now that Joe Alt is in the class

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Talented 2022 Quarterback Developing Bond With Tommy Rees

2022 quarterback Cade Klubnik is a talented passer with early interest in Notre Dame

Nathan Erbach

by

Nathan Erbach

Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick Not Optimistic About Sept. 5 Start Date

In an interview with ESPN, AD Jack Swarbrick was pessimistic about Notre Dame starting on time.

Bryan Driskell

by

maloy49

Notre Dame Would Be In Great Shape To Fix The Schedule If The Pac 12 Doesn't Play

Notre Dame's schedule would be easily filled out if the Pac 12, or California schools, don't play in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

Jherbeck91

ACC Plus Independents Gives Notre Dame Options For Football In 2020

Notre Dame should have plenty of options to put together a full schedule in 2020

Bryan Driskell

Talking Notre Dame LB Recruiting, Playing Football In The Spring, Nick McCloud And Much More

In this week's WSBT Sportsradio segment we discussed a number of interesting topics that also included my confidence in there being a 2020 season

Bryan Driskell

2021 Tight End Calls Notre Dame ‘Elite’

Notre Dame is making a hard push for Ohio tight end Mitchell Evans, and it has the Irish in great position with him

Mason Plummer

The Notre Dame Offensive Line Holds The Ultimate Key To Success In 2020

If Notre Dame is going to reach its full potential this season it will be on the backs of the offensive line

Bryan Driskell