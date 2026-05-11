The calendar might only read May 11 as I type this, but the week to come could end up being monumental regarding the future of Notre Dame football.



A couple of tent poles regarding the future of Notre Dame football are at stake in the world of recruiting, and Marcus Freeman appears to have the Fighting Irish in prime position to land both players.

We'll get to who Notre Dame hopes to have as official commitments in its 2027 recruiting class by week end, but will start by noting who it missed out on from the Midwest on Monday.

Notre Dame 'Misses Out' on Offensive Lineman Cameron Wagner

Notre Dame has long been in the running and viewed as a favorite for Central Illinois product Cameron Wagner.



The four-star offensive lineman prospect from St. Joseph (Ogden) announced Monday that he's committing to Oregon.

Wagner seemed headed for Notre Dame for quite some time, but in slow-playing his recruitment a bit, Marcus Freeman's staff was also given more time to puruse other options.



So as much as the shock comes when you lose a Midwest kid to Oregon, reality tells a different story, one that hints Notre Dame will be just fine with a few pending recruits.

Five-Star Oluwasemilore Olubobola Announces Commitment Date

Notre Dame's fall with Wagner seems not to be because Wagner lost interest in Notre Dame, as much as because Notre Dame caught the attention of a star rising senior.



Oluwasemilore Olubobola of St. Peter's Prep in New Jersey is rated as a five-star talent by the 247Sports composite, as he's the 15th overall player in the entire 2027 cycle, and announced Monday that he will be announcing his college commitment on Tuesday.

NEWS: Five-Star OT Oluwasemilore Olubobola will announce his commitment LIVE Tuesday on the @Rivals YouTube Channel 👀



The No. 20 Recruit in the ‘27 class will choose between Miami, Texas A&M, and Notre Damehttps://t.co/Yeboi9GaX8 pic.twitter.com/NP418oMDmP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 10, 2026

Olubobola was on campus for the Blue-Gold Game a few short weeks ago and almost all of the arrows have seemingly pointed to South Bend for him since. The quick turnaround to announce his college choice only seems to enhance Notre Dame's chances of landing his commitment.

Five-Star Defensive Tackle David Folorunsho Set to Announce Commitment

Notre Dame has been plenty good in the middle of the defensive line of late, but nobody would consider it elite.



Well, an elite prospect that could help Notre Dame make that jump is set to announce his college choice this week as well, with the Fighting Irish the favorite to get him.

NEWS: Five-Star DL David Folorunsho will announce his Commitment May 15th live on the Rivals YouTube Channel, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 285 DL is ranked as the No. 9 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300



He’s down to 5 schoolshttps://t.co/vmahwqDtDy pic.twitter.com/X6JAffDs7Q — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 29, 2026

David Folorunsho, a five-star defensive tackle prospect from Chicago (St. Patrick) is set to announce his commitment on Friday. There is Texas Tech still to officially beat, but entering the week it certainly appears Notre Dame is the heavy favorite to land his talents.

Folorunsho has seen his stock skyrocket of late, soaring to a five-star rating across most of the major recruiting sites. At 6-3, 285 pounds, he'll be expected to cause havoc at whatever program he ends up choosing.

For whatever its worth (sometimes much, often times none at all), Folorunsho's head coach at St. Patrick is former Notre Dame star Tom Zbikowski.

Notre Dame's 2027 Recruiting Class to Date

Notre Dame is currently viewed as a having a top 10 recruiting class by the major outlets, as 14 players sit committed now.



247Sports composite rankings place Notre Dame with the sixth-best class while On3/Rivals gives Notre Dame the 10th best group.

While I somewhat buy that Indiana forever changed the importance of recruiting rankings by doing what it did last season, I still see the value in landing as many mega-talented kids as possible each year.

It might not guarantee as much as a spot in the College Football Playoff even, but loading classes like these up on the regular is the key to keeping Notre Dame on the short list of national championship contenders for years to come.



And guys like Olubobola and Folorunsho could be key in kicking that championship door fully down.

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