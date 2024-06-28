Notre Dame Football's Biggest Concern Heading into 2024 Season
When Notre Dame made its first trip to the College Football Playoff in 2018 it did so despite losing a pair of top-10 offensive linemen from that year's NFL draft.
All-Americans Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey needed to be replaced. The end result was a 12-0 regular season, but the offensive line had clearly taken a step back, catching up against a powerful Clemson defensive front in the Cotton Bowl.
Fast forward to 2024 and Notre Dame is facing a similiar situation.
Notre Dame has to replace one of the best left tackles in the long history of the program - Joe Alt is now a member of the Los Angeles Chargers. Also out is right tackle Blake Fisher, who was drafted in the second round by the Houston Texans.
In their places will be what were once highly-touted recruits but a couple of players that its simply unfair to have sky-high expectations for in 2024.
The left side seems to belong to 2023 top recruit Charles Jagusah. The 6-7, 330-pound sophomore struggled early in his only start last year in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl but showed visible improvement as the game went on.
The right side, at the moment, appears to be veteran Tosh Baker's job to start, but seems to be more of a competition. Junior Aamil Wagner could challenge for playing time while Sullivan Absher of last year's recruiting class is worth keeping an eye on.
Regardless of exactly who steps up and starts, it's hard to believe that these two positions won't see a notable step back in 2024.
That's not because of any unpreparedness or anything of the sort, but instead because offensive tackle was clearly amongst Notre Dame's biggest strengths in 2023. Alt and Fisher were just that good.
Unfortunately for Notre Dame, there won't be much time to get these specific positions humming.
Week One's trip to Texas A&M includes a test against a very talented Aggies defensive line, headed by Purdue transfer Nic Scoutron, a pass rushing terror on the shortest of lists of most talented defenders Notre Dame will face in 2024.
That matchup feels somewhat similiar to 2018 when that re-worked offensive line had to square off against Rashan Gary and Michigan in the opener. A couple of early scores that night helped Notre Dame to a 24-17 win, but it had major struggles moving the ball much of the rest of the night.
That unit was able to grow quickly and everything else worked a 12-0 regular season and playoff appearance.
With this year's schedule, and the talent everywhere else across the Irish starting 22, if offensive tackle is set - and good - look out.
