Notre Dame Football's Biggest Trap Game of the Season is ...
Notre Dame Football Top Trap Game: ND on SI Noon Question
Notre Dame is already in with the ACC on other sports, but it's only a partial member for football. Should the Irish join the conference and be fully in for football - like 2020 - too? We answer that, and what two schools make expansion sense for the ACC, in the latest Notre Dame Fighting Irish on SI Noon Question.
Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech, Oct 19
Rich Cirminiello
@RichCirminiello
Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Oct. 19.
Brent Key is turning things around at his alma mater after inheriting a rocky situation from Geoff Collins in 2022.
He’s making the entire program tougher, and confidence is high after the Yellow Jackets went bowling for the first time in five years.
Yeah, the defense needs to be overhauled, but the offense is up to the challenge of winning shootouts. Playmaking QB Haynes King is ready for a breakout junior year. And the skill guys are terrific, led by 1,000-yard rusher Jamal Haynes and emerging superstar WR Eric Singleton.
This is a statement opportunity for Tech and Key, and they’ve got the firepower to force the Irish into a 60-minute track meet indoors at Mercedes-Benz.
Notre Dame vs Virginia, Nov. 16
Pete Fiutak
@PeteFiutak
What's a trap game? It's one that's certain to be a letdown before a giant game coming up and after what should be a fight of some sort.
Notre Dame doesn't have any one game that sandwiches in neatly, but ...
Virginia is more dangerous than many will think.
It lost a slew of close games last year, it finally has a little bit of depth, and this comes right after Notre Dame's showdown against Florida State. No, I'm not partying like it's 1993 and thinking there could be a post-Noles clunker, but ...
Virginia will be overlooked. Before this it plays Louisville, at Clemson, North Carolina, at Pitt - it'll be coming into this on a bit of a losing run and the Irish will have a really, really tough time getting up for this.
Notre Dame vs Louisville, Sept. 28
Nick Shepkowski
@NickShepkowski
Can Notre Dame REALLY misfire against Louisville again?
Notre Dame was out of gas when it checked into Louisville last year, and it showed in the second half as the Cardinals steamrolled the Irish over the final 30 minutes on both sides of the ball.
Louisville will bring an offense that Jeff Brohm tends to only make better in his second season. This is a Louisville team that played in the ACC championship game a year ago, proved it can play with Notre Dame already, and should be a team that makes another run at 10 wins this fall.
Be on the upset alert before the bye here.
More ND on SI Noon Questions
Could Notre Dame to to the ACC?
Where Would Notre Dame Football Finish in the ACC?
Where would Notre Dame finish in the Big 12?
Notre Dame's best case scenario this season
Notre Dame's worst case scenario this season
Should the Irish open with Texas A&M, or a tune-up?