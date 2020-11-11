SI.com
Notre Dame Opponent Insider: Talking Boston College With AJ Black

Bryan Driskell

The second-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-0) will look to build on its major upset of Clemson when it travels to Massachusetts this weekend to take on the Boston College Eagles (5-3).

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario sat down with BC Bulletin publisher AJ Black to take a deep dive into the Eagles.   

Black provided a great deal of analysis about the changes that first-year head coach Jeff Hafley has brought to the Boston College program. They talk about the adjustments being made on defense and why the Boston College offense has struggled running the football so much this season.

Of course, there is plenty of conversation about quarterback Phil Jurkovec, but the show spends time talking about all aspects of the 2020 Boston College squad. 

Black also talked about some injuries on defense that could have an impact on the Eagles in this weekend's game. They even talked a little special teams.

