Notre Dame Bowl Projections Remain Steady, But Irish Continue To Rise

Notre Dame is expected to be a College Football Playoff participant according to the latest ESPN bowl projections

Despite not playing this weekend, the second-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish saw their stock rise in the latest bowl projections from ESPN.

The Irish are still slated to play Alabama or Ohio State according to writers Mark Schlabach (Alabama) and Kyle Bonagura (Ohio State), who do a weekly updated bowl projections.

ESPN's other 12 writers that make College Football Playoff predictions had Notre Dame in the final four as well, but the difference this week is the Irish jumped up in the eyes of several prognosticators.

Last week just five of the 12 writers had the Irish as a two seed, but this week nine had the Irish that high. Schlabach once again had Notre Dame vs. Alabama in the bowl projections article, but he had the Irish slated to play Clemson in the staff picks.

Notre Dame was slated to play Ohio State in all but two of the playoff projects. Schlabach and David Hale both had the Irish set to face Clemson for a third time.

ESPN senior writer Chris Low continues to rank Notre Dame second in his weekly Power Rankings. Here is what Low had to say about the Irish:

"The Fighting Irish had an open date this weekend and remain in good shape to make the College Football Playoff if they can win their final three ACC regular-season games. Even a loss, especially if it's close, in a rematch with Clemson in the ACC championship game would keep Notre Dame squarely in the playoff picture. The Irish have been plenty explosive offensively this season and have scored more than 40 points in five of their eight games."

