Notre Dame: Buckeyes Or Crimson Tide In Latest Bowl Projections

The latest bowl projections from ESPN have Notre Dame set to play either Ohio State or Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame improved to 8-0 and remained second in the polls after its 45-31 road victory over Boston College. In the latest bowl projections from ESPN, the Irish are slated to play either Alabama or Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semi-final.

ESPN College football writer Kyle Bonagura has Notre Dame slated to play the Buckeyes for the second week in a row. Mark Schlabach has Notre Dame set to face the Crimson Tide in the bowl projection article he does with Bonagura, but in the article where he and 12 other college football analysts make their CFP picks he has Notre Dame set to face Ohio State.

Neither has Notre Dame winning and they have Ohio State and Alabama facing each other in the title game.

Schlabach is the only analyst or writer that has Notre Dame set to face Alabama. The 11 other ESPN College football writers have Notre Dame set to play Ohio State. Five of the 13 writers had Notre Dame as a two-seed while the eight remaining writers had the Irish as the three-seed.

Notre Dame remained the No. 2 ranked team in the latest ESPN Power Rankings, which is created by senior writer Chris Low. Here is what Low had to say about the Irish after the win over Boston College:

“After trailing 10-3 in the first quarter on Saturday, Notre Dame put to rest any chance it might be suffering from a Clemson hangover -- following a victory over the top-ranked Tigers a week ago -- by pulling away from Boston College for a 45-31 road victory. It's the second time in the past three years that Notre Dame has started a season 8-0. The Irish started out 12-0 in 2018 before losing 30-3 to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal. The Irish have now won 14 straight games, the nation's longest active winning streak among FBS teams.”

The first College Football Playoff committee rankings will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

