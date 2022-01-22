Notre Dame Safety Brandon Joseph Named Way-Too-Early All-American

Notre Dame lost one All-American from its 2021 roster but will add another All-American in 2022. That would be Brandon Joseph, who was an All-American safety for Northwestern following the 2020 season.

Joseph is getting plenty of preseason All-American love after his decision to transfer to Notre Dame, and the latest is ESPN, who included him on their Way-Too-Early All-American squad for the 2022 season.

"The Irish struck gold in the transfer portal with the addition of Joseph, who was a consensus All-American for Northwestern in 2020. The 6-1, 192-pound Joseph has intercepted nine passes over his past two seasons and should fit in nicely to that Notre Dame secondary with safety Kyle Hamilton leaving for the NFL draft. Joseph can also return punts and had 111 return yards in a game against Indiana State last season." - Chris Low

Landing Joseph helped solidify what could have been a questionable position group for Notre Dame. The Irish safeties struggled mightily in the Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State, but Joseph gives the group a boost.

Joseph gives the Notre Dame a veteran presence, team captain at Northwestern and a highly productive player. His 136 career tackles is just 24 fewer than the rest of the safety depth chart combined, his six pass break ups ties the rest of the safety depth chart and his nine interceptions is more than double what the returning safeties have for their careers.

Five opposing players from Notre Dame's 2022 schedule also made the All-American squad, although they come from only two schools.

Ohio State placed running back TreVeyon Henderson, wide receivnier Jaxon Smith-Njigba and offensive tackle Dawand Jones on the list. Clemson had defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and linebacker Trenton Simpson named to the All-American squad.

