Irish Breakdown Show: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Defensive Line For 2022

Notre Dame's defensive line has a lot of talent, but it also has important questions it must get answered to thrive in 2022

The Notre Dame defensive line has been the backbone of some outstanding defenses in recent seasons, and with two standouts returning the expectations remain high.

There are also some very important questions surrounding the defense, who have a new position coach in Al Washington. In our latest show we break down all the questions, the aspects of the line that are exciting and every other aspect of the line as it heads into the 2022 offseason.

Our show kicks off with a look at how important it is for Notre Dame's defensive line to remain strong, but also how the departures on the player level (Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Kurt Hinish) and the position coach (Mike Elston) create major question marks.

One question that we discuss is the need to improve up the middle, especially from a size standpoint.

Veteran players like Justin Ademilola and Howard Cross III are keys for the 2022 defensive line, and we also discuss how a breakout from defensive tackle Jacob Lacey could be in the works, and how impactful that would be for the Irish defense.

At big end we look at the potential for Rylie Mills and Alexander Ehrensberger before finishing up with discussion of talented freshmen Tyson Ford and Aiden Gobaira.

