Podcast: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Quarterbacks

In our latest show we breakdown the Notre Dame quarterback room as we head into the offseason

With players back on campus the 2022 offseason has officially begun for Notre Dame. That means it's time to take our first look at the 2022 Notre Dame football team, and of course we have to start with the quarterback room.

We kick the show off talking about expectations for the quarterbacks and the overall view of the quarterback room. With head coach Brian Kelly now off to LSU the person many - including me - blamed for the quarterback problems the last 12 years is gone. Kelly can no longer be the person that gets blamed if the quarterback play doesn't improve in 2022.

That is a big part of our discussion, and we talk about expectations and the pressure that is on offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees. He now enters his sixth season as the quarterbacks coach, which means he is responsible for who is on the quarterback depth chart, and if this group isn't good enough that is on him. If the talent is as good as we think, and the unit plays well, he should also get the credit.

Next we dive into analysis of the individual players on the depth chart.

Up first is sophomore Tyler Buchner. We break down why we believe Buchner has the talent and tools to be an outstanding quarterback, even as early as the 2022 season. During the show we break down his skills and how they impact the depth chart. We even pull up some film to show how a quarterback with his talent impacts the run game.

We also discuss the areas that Buchner must improve upon if he's going to not only be a standout, but to even win the starting job.

Next we breakdown junior Drew Pyne, who often gets overlooked in this battle. Like we do with Buchner, during this portion of the show we discuss the strengths that Pyne brings to the offense, the areas where he must improve his game and what a Pyne led offense could look like.

