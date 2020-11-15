Brian Kelly Talks Victory Over Boston College, 100 Wins

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly talked about his 100th win and the victory over Boston College

The second-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish improved to 8-0 with a 45-31 road victory over Boston College (5-4). It was a battle at times, and the Irish will have plenty to correct during the bye week, but the Irish gritted it out and pulled away in the second half.

Following the win, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly spoke about the victory.

Notre Dame showed much-improved success in the red zone. After struggling with that part of the game for much of the season, the Irish went a perfect 7-7 in the red zone prior to taking a knee in the red zone at the end of the game. More important, the Irish scored six touchdowns in those seven red zone trips.

Kelly talked about how Ian Book's play factored into the red zone success.

Notre Dame had a season-high three turnovers and a season-high eight penalties. There were some other sloppy aspects, which Kelly talked about after the win.

The win over Boston College was the 100th of Kelly's career, and it came in Massachusetts, which is where he is from. He talked about the 100 wins and what it means (or doesn't mean).

Note: All video courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

