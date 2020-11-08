SI.com
Brian Kelly Talks About Notre Dame Win Over Clemson

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame earned a huge 47-40 victory over Clemson, who came into the matchup as the No. 1 team in the country. The Irish led for much of the game, only to lose the lead late in the game, but head coach Brian Kelly's squad rallied and ultimately won the game in overtime.

Following the game, Kelly talked about his team battling and overcoming adversity.

HERE

Speaking of overcoming adversity, in the quarter, quarterback Ian Book fumbled the ball into the end zone, ending a potential scoring drive. Kelly talked about how Book battled back after that mistake ultimately led the Irish to the win.

Clemson allowed an average of just 99.9 rushing yards per game through its first seven games, but the Irish went for 209 yards on the ground. Kelly talked about the run game:

Conversely, Notre Dame shut down Clemson's star running back, Travis Etienne. It was clearly a focus for the Irish defense, which Kelly talked about following the win.

Kelly talked about the fans storming the field following the win, something he predicted during walk throughs.

Note: All video courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

