Brian Kelly Talks Quarterback Battle, Tyler Buchner's Emergence

Notre Dame is four practices through the spring, and in the early going veteran Jack Coan and sophomore Drew Pyne are battling for the top spot at quarterback.

Following the Saturday practice, head coach Brian Kelly talked about the quarterback battle between Coan and Pyne. That was followed by Kelly praising the strong Saturday performance of talented freshman Tyler Buchner.

Here are Kelly's complete comments on the battle from his Saturday press conference.

"I think the way that Tommy [Rees] got it set up, which is what we wanted, is a battle between Jack Coan and Drew Pyne. Those two guys are really getting equal reps with the first and second group. So, a good battle there that, again, we're in practice four. We evaluate that from day to day. One day we see some good things from Drew and then Jack does some really good things. So I think that's a battle that continues to take shape.

“Today, we started to see some of the rust come off of Tyler Buchner. Today was a really good day for him; he was much more comfortable out there, threw the ball with a lot more confidence. And I say this in that he hadn't played football for a year, so it was nice to see him out there. He had a smile on his face, he had some confidence.

“... They're doing a terrific job and Tyler's no exception to that. So good day for Tyler.”

