Brian Kelly Updates Injury Status Ahead Of ACC Championship Game

Notre Dame is set to play Clemson in the ACC Championship game on Saturday, and the Irish should be healthier than they have been in the last couple of games.

Head coach Brian Kelly updated the latest on a number of Notre Dame players that have been banged up and missed recent games.

The big news to come out of the update from Kelly is that fifth-year senior right guard Tommy Kraemer is back in the lineup. Kelly said that Kraemer was "good to know" and noted he had taken all the reps at right guard during last week's practice.

Kelly noted that sophomore center Zeke Correll was close to 100% after his ankle injury kept him out of the lineup against Syracuse. Kelly said it would be a "game-time decision" regarding who starts, Correll or senior Joshua Lugg.

The concern, according to Kelly, was Correll's lack of experience compared to Lugg having played more in the past. If Correll is healthy I would expect him to get the nod considering Lugg has played the same number of games at center as has Correll, and Correll played better against North Carolina than Lugg did against Syracuse.

Kelly said junior defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola was back in the rotation as well and the focus with him was on getting him back into game shape.

Another bit of positive news was Kelly saying sophomore nose guard Jacob Lacey practiced some last week and had a green light moving forward after a shoulder injury kept him out of the last two games. I had sources telling me last week it wasn't looking good for Lacey, but he seems to be much further along now, which is a positive sign for the defensive line depth.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter