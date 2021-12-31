Cam Hart To Play In The Fiesta Bowl

Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart will play in the Fiesta Bowl despite a bruise suffered in practice

Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart will be available for the Fiesta Bowl game.

Hart, a redshirt sophomore, was on the sidelines earlier this week in practice with his leg wrapped.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said on Friday in the coaches press conference that Hart suffered a thigh bruise on Monday that caused him to miss at least a day of practice

Hart, a 6-3, 205-pound defensive back, has two interceptions and seven pass breakups on the season.

“He just had a knee hit him in practice,” Freeman said. “He was out for a day but he was practicing yesterday (Thursday). He’ll be ready to go and we look forward to him being 100% on Thursday. “

The other bit of good news for the Fighting Irish is that no player has been affected by Covid-19.

Freeman said the players have been extra careful about being in public spaces.

“We have everybody available for the game,” Freeman said. “What we did is made sure everyone understood how important it was for everyone to make good decisions as we left campus. And to come to Arizona and make good decisions. We have to know where we are at and understand whatever it’s going to take to make sure everyone is healthy and available to play in this game. They’ve done an excellent job and everyone will be available for Saturday.”

For Oklahoma State, not everyone will be available.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said the team is “doing good with Covid.”

Gundy made it sound like at least three players won’t be available.

“We had a few cases before we left,” Gundy said. “Since we’ve got here, we’ve had one case. We’re in great shape.”

