CBS Sports Mock Drafts Are Down On Notre Dame Prospects

Scouring through as many reputable mock drafts as I can over the last few weeks, a pattern has emerged at CBS Sports. It is obvious from the recent mock drafts that analysts at the network are not overly high on the Notre Dame draft prospects.

In the last two weeks I’ve seen multiple mock drafts from other networks that have two different Irish players in round one and two more in round two. In the latest mock draft from Ryan Wilson there isn’t a single Notre Dame player in the first two rounds of the draft.

The third round is when the action starts for former Irish standouts.

Wilson has defensive end Julian Okwara coming off the board first, with the New York Jets selecting him with the 68th overall pick.

“Okwara suffered a leg injury that cut short his 2019 season, but he's only going to get better.”

This is not the first time I’ve seen Okwara to the Jets, a 3-4 defense with a need to add more pass rushing prowess to its front seven. Okwara had a disappointing 2019 season, but his length, explosiveness and pass rushing potential is that of a first-round caliber prospect.

Tight end Cole Kmet is projected to the New Patriots with the 87th overall pick.

“The TE class isn't particularly deep, and Kmet won't replace Rob Gronkowski, but he'll contribute immediately for whomever the Pats settle on at QB.”

This kind of comment is not new, but it doesn’t make it any less puzzling. The quality of the draft class at the tight end position has nothing to do with what Kmet can or can’t do as a player, and it doesn’t impact his film in any way. He’s either a first round talent or a third round talent, and the quality of the draft class has no bearing on that.

Kmet to the Patriots began a run of three straight picks of former Irish players. Up next is wide receiver Chase Claypool, who was slated to go 88th to the New Orleans Saints.

“Claypool is a huge target on the outside, and some NFL teams even like him as a TE. Either way, Sean Payton will get the most out of his talents.”

The fit here doesn’t make a lot of sense, as New Orleans already has a lot of big receivers and a veteran tight end.

Right after Claypool, Wilson has the Minnesota Vikings taking defensive end Khalid Kareem with the 89th overall pick.

“Kareem isn't flashy but he's strong at the point of attack and has enough pass-rush moves to regularly find himself in the backfield.”

This would be one of the best fits of this mock draft. Minnesota is set to lose Everson Griffen, and his likely replacement based on the current roster is former seventh round pick Ifeadi Odenigbo, who was primarily a pass rush specialist a season ago. Kareem would give the Vikings more size, power and first and second down prowess.

Cornerback Troy Pride Jr. has been a regular in the third round of most mock drafts, but Wilson does not have the former Irish speedster in his three-round mock draft.

I won't be surprised if the CBS Sports mock drafts are wildly off with their projection for Kmet and Claypool, and possibly Okwara.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook