Chicago Bears Sign Former Notre Dame Linebacker Manti Te'o

Bryan Driskell

Former Notre Dame star linebacker Manti Te'o is back in the NFL after being signed to the Chicago Bears practice squad.

Te'o was a second round draft pick of the San Diego Chargers (now the Los Angeles Chargers) back in 2013. He spent four injury riddled seasons with the Chargers before moving on to New Orleans, where he spent three seasons.

Te'o's best season was in 2015, when he registered 83 tackles in 12 games. He has played just 16 games once in his career, and that was 2017. Te'o made 62 tackles and seven tackles for loss that season.

Te'o was one of the most decorated college linebackers in history. He made 437 career tackles at Notre Dame, which is the third most in program history, behind only Bob Crable and Bob Golic.

Te'o was a Heisman Trophy runner up in 2012 after making 113 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and picking off seven passes. Te'o was a unanimous All-American that season and won the Maxwell Award, Lott Trophy, Bednarik Award, Walter Camp Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Butkus Award and Lombardi Award.

