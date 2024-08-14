Former Notre Dame Star Sentenced to Life in Prison in 5-Year-Old's Death
Former Notre Dame running back Cierre Wood has been sentenced to prison on Tuesday for the April of 2019 death of his girlfriend's five-year-old daughter at his apartment.
Wood played running back at Notre Dame from 2009-2012 before a brief NFL and CFL career. He is probably best remembered by Notre Dame fans for his memorable touchdown run in the 2012 upset victory at Oklahoma.
Wood played briefly for the Texans, Patriots, Ravens, Seahawks, and Bills in the NFL.
Wood, now 33, pled guilty in April to second-degree murder and felony child abuse.
Wood was sentenced to life in prison. He will have the possibility of parole after 10 years for the murder charge. Additionally, Clark County District Court Judge Jacqueline Bluth also ordered Wood to serve between 28 months and six years for the child abuse charge. He must serve the sentences consecutively.
According to Nevada Public Court Records, Wood entered what is known as an Alford plea - a formal admission of guilt while still claiming innocence.
They also state that the child’s mother, Amy Taylor, 31, pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree murder and felony child abuse as part of a deal with prosecutors.The coroner’s office in Las Vegas said the child, La’Rayah Davis, died on April 9, 2019, of blunt force injuries.
