PODCAST: Clark Lea and Vanderbilt, Pros and Cons

The Irish Breakdown staff breaks down the pros and cons of Vanderbilt for Notre Dame DC Clark Lea, a top candidate for the head coach opening

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea has done a tremendous job turning the Irish defense into one of the nation's premier units. That success has Lea a hot commodity for programs looking to hire a new head coach. One program already looking for a head coach is the Vanderbilt Commodores, Lea's alma mater.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell discuss the latest information regarding Lea and Vanderbilt, and dive into a look at the reasons why Lea might consider the job, and some of the turn offs for the program.

The show begins with the latest intel regarding Lea's standing in Vanderbilt's coaching search. That is followed by analysis of the pros and cons for a coach like Lea taking that job. There are football reasons to consider, administrative reasons to consider and personal/family reasons to consider.

