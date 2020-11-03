SI.com
IrishBreakdown
First Glance: Clemson Tigers

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame and Clemson square off this weekend as the fourth-ranked Fighting Irish host undefeated, No. 1 Clemson Tigers. We continue our coverage of the game with a first glance look at the Tigers.

Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 7
Start Time: 7:30 PM (Eastern)
Network: NBC
Early Line: Clemson -5.5

Now let’s look at the Tigers.

SCHEDULE/RESULT (7-0)

at Wake Forest - Won 37-13
Citadel - Won 49-0
Virginia - Won 41-23
Miami, Fla. - Won 42-17
at Georgia Tech - Won 73-7
Syracuse - Won 47-21
Boston College - Won 34-28

STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

Screen Shot 2020-11-02 at 11.59.58 PM

STATISTICAL LEADERS

RUSHING YARDS: RB Travis Etienne - 606 yards, 5.9 YPC, 9 TD; RB Darien Rencher - 88 yards, 4.4 YPC; RB Lyn-J Dixon - 87 yards, 3.1 YPC

PASSING YARDS: QB Trevor Lawrence - 135-191, 70.7%, 1,833 yards, 17 TD, 2 INT; QB D.J. Uiagalelei - 42-60, 70.0%, 444 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

RECEIVING YARDS: WR Amari Rodgers - 40 catches, 586 yards, 14.7 YPC, 6 TD; RB Travis Etienne - 29 catches, 434 yards, 15.0 YPC, 2 TD; WR Frank Ladson Jr. - 17 catches, 272 yards, 16.0 YPC, 3 TD; WR Cornell Powell - 25 catches, 257 yards, 10.3 YPC, 2 TD; TE Braden Galloway - 16 catches, 184 yards, 11.5 YPC, 2 TD

TACKLES: LB Baylon Spector - 40 tackles; DE Myles Murphy - 26 tackles; LB Jake Venables - 25 tackles; CB Andrew Booth Jr. - 22 tackles; S Nolan Turner - 22 tackles

TACKLES FOR LOSS: DE Myles Murphy - 7.5; LB Baylon Spector - 6.5; LB Jake Venables - 4.5; DE Justin Mascoll - 4.5; S Nolan Turner - 3.5

SACKS: DE Myles Murphy - 3.5; DT Bryan Bresee - 3.0; LB Baylon Spector - 2.5; LB Trenton Simpson - 2.0; DE Justin Mascoll - 2.0; DE Xavier Thomas - 2.0

INTERCEPTIONS: S Nolan Turner - 3; six players tied with 1

HEAD COACH DABO SWINNEY

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in his 12th full season and 13th overall season with the Tigers. During that time, Swinney has accumulated an impressive 137-31 overall record, and an 83-16 record in ACC play.

The Tigers have won six ACC titles and two national championships during his tenure.

Swinney went just 19-15 in his first three seasons, which included just seven games in 2008 after he took over for a fired Tommy Bowden. Swinney led the Tigers to their first ACC title in 2011, but that season was dampened by an embarrassing 70-33 Orange Bowl loss to West Virginia.

Following that debacle, Swinney went out and hired Brent Venables to run his defense, and the program has never looked back. Since that move, Clemson has gone 108-12 and won two national titles.

———————

