Clemson Opens As A Touchdown Favorite Over Notre Dame

Clemson opened as a seven-point favorite over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship game

It would seem oddsmakers are buying the narrative that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence not playing made a significant impact on the Nov. 7 matchup against Notre Dame.

With Lawrence back, Clemson opened as a 7-point favorite over the undefeated Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame beat Clemson 47-40 in double overtime in the first matchup between the two teams. The Irish got off to a strong start, building up a 23-10 second quarter lead when linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah returned a fumble 23 yards for a score.

Clemson battled back and took a 33-26 lead late in the fourth quarter, but Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book led the Irish on a 91-yard scoring drive to tie the game with just :22 seconds left in regulation.

After the two teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime, Notre Dame registered back-to-back sacks to put Clemson in a 4th-and-24 that it could not convert.

Notre Dame and Clemson are ranked second and third in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

