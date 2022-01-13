Notre Dame Coaching Profile: A Look At Receivers Coach Chansi Stuckey

A look at Chansi Stuckey, who is set to be the next wide receivers coach at Notre Dame

Notre Dame is set to hire former Baylor assistant coach Chansi Stuckey as its next wide receivers coach. There will be a lot to say on Stuckey's hire and the task he has in front of him. Before we dive into all of that let's take a look at Stuckey.

BACKGROUND

Stuckey is a native of Warner Robins, Georgia that signed with Clemson as part of the 2002 recruiting class. According to Cris Ard of Tiger Illustrated, Stuckey carried a 3.5 GPA coming out of Northside High School.

Stuckey had offers from Florida State, Tennessee and Auburn. Rivals ranked him as a 4-star recruit and the No. 15 athlete in the 2002 class. According to Ard, Stuckey - a quarterback in high school - passed fro over 1,200 yards and rushed for over 1,000 yards as a high school senior.

Initially a quarterback, Stuckey threw 21 passes as a redshirt freshman in 2003 before moving to wide receiver. He led Clemson in catches and receiving yards in 2005 and 2006, and he tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns each season.

Stuckey hauled in 64 passes for 770 yards and three scores in 2005 and 50 passes for 700 yards and four touchdowns in 2006 while playing just 10 games. Stuckey was Clemson's punt returner in 2005, returning 27 punts, including a 46-yard return for a touchdown in a 25-24 win over 17th-ranked Texas A&M.

His best game came in 2005 when he hauled in 11 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-14 win over 17th-ranked Florida State. Stuckey scored on catches of 22 and 32 yards in the victory. He capped off his career with 5 catches for 93 yards in a Music City Bowl loss to Kentucky.

Stuckey's position coach at Clemson was Dabo Swinney.

Stuckey was a 7th Round pick of the New York Jets in the 2007 NFL Draft. He played four seasons and also had stints with the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals. In 2011, the wide receivers coach for the Cardinals was John McNulty, who is currently the tight ends coach for Notre Dame.

The former NFL wideout caught 106 passes for 1,062 yards and five touchdowns during his professional career.

COACHING EXPERIENCE

Stuckey has only been involved in coach for three seasons. In 2019 and 2020 he had off-field roles at Clemson, his alma mater. He was the video graduate assistant in 2019 and offensive player development in 2020.

Baylor hired him in 2021 as part of an offensive staff overhaul. The Bears went 2-7 in 2020 but went 12-2 in 2021, Stuckey's first with the program. Baylor beat Oklahoma State 21-16 in the Big 12 title game and beat Ole Miss 21-7 in the Sugar Bowl.

On offense the Bears showed significant improvement this past season. Baylor improved its scoring average (23.3 PPG to 31.6 PPG), total offense (310.2 YPG to 422.4 YPG), yards per play (4.4 YPP to 6.3 YPP), yards per pass attempt (6.0 YPA to 7.8 YPA), yards per catch (9.7 YPC to 12.0 YPC) and passer rating (121.28 to 147.67).

Senior wide receiver Tyquan Thornton earned second team All-Big 12 honors after hauling in career highs of 62 catches, 942 yards and 10 touchdowns. he hauled in six passes for 71 yards and a touchdown in the Big 12 title game win over Oklahoma State.

Senior RJ Sneed also set career highs with 46 catches and 573 yards while earning All-Big 12 honorable mention honors. Graduate transfer Drew Estrada (Dartmouth) hauled in 30 passes for 367 yards and a score in his only season in Waco.

