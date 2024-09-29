Deuce Knight Recruiting: Prized Quarterback Watches Auburn Lose In-Person Again
Star quarterback Deuce Knight of the 2025 national recruiting class remains committed to Notre Dame but to describe that commitment as shaky would be an understatement.
Knight has made four visits to Auburn already this season with his most recent coming Saturday as it was official visit weekend to the Plains.
And for the third time in four trips this fall, Knight watched the Auburn Tigers fall in person, this time to the Oklahoma Sooners in epic fashion.
Deuce Knight Recruitment
I don't know if seeing losses in person hurts Auburn's efforts to flip Deuce Knight from being a Notre Dame commitment, but I feel safe in saying it doesn't help. Even if it potentially shows a quicker path to playing time than Notre Dame, it is leaving quite a bit to be desired in Hugh Freeze's second season.
Obviously things can change in a short amount of time, but the latest reports have Knight scheduled to take an official visit to Notre Dame for the Stanford game on October 12.
Based off how things are, the longer it takes for Auburn to actually flip Knight, the better Notre Dame would seemingly have to feel about its chances of landing the big-time quarterback.