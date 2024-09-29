How Notre Dame's 2024 Opponents Fared in Week 5

Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame's 12 opponents for 2024 went 5-5 in Week 5

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) lays out to score a touchdown during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Notre Dame football moved to 4-1 on the season with a 31-24 victory over Louisville on Saturday, keeping the Irish alive for a College Football Playoff bid as they now enter their first of two off weeks this season.

10 of Notre Dame's 12 opponents were in action in Week 5 and in those games went 5-5. See how all of Notre Dame's 2024 opponents fared below.

Texas A&M (4-1): 24-17 win vs. Arkansas

Northern Illinois (2-2): 24-17 loss at North Carolina State

Purdue (1-3): 28-10 loss vs. Nebraska

Miami University (1-3): 23-20 win vs. UMass

Louisville (3-1): 31-24 loss at Notre Dame

Stanford (2-2): 40-14 loss at Clemson

Georgia Tech (3-2): Off Week

Navy (4-0): 41-18 win at UAB

Florida State (1-4): 42-16 loss at SMU

Virginia (3-1): Off Week

Army (4-0): 42-14 win at Temple

USC (3-1): 38-21 win vs. Wisconsin

