How Notre Dame's 2024 Opponents Fared in Week 5
Notre Dame's 12 opponents for 2024 went 5-5 in Week 5
Notre Dame football moved to 4-1 on the season with a 31-24 victory over Louisville on Saturday, keeping the Irish alive for a College Football Playoff bid as they now enter their first of two off weeks this season.
10 of Notre Dame's 12 opponents were in action in Week 5 and in those games went 5-5. See how all of Notre Dame's 2024 opponents fared below.
Texas A&M (4-1): 24-17 win vs. Arkansas
Northern Illinois (2-2): 24-17 loss at North Carolina State
Purdue (1-3): 28-10 loss vs. Nebraska
Miami University (1-3): 23-20 win vs. UMass
Louisville (3-1): 31-24 loss at Notre Dame
Stanford (2-2): 40-14 loss at Clemson
Georgia Tech (3-2): Off Week
Navy (4-0): 41-18 win at UAB
Florida State (1-4): 42-16 loss at SMU
Virginia (3-1): Off Week
Army (4-0): 42-14 win at Temple
USC (3-1): 38-21 win vs. Wisconsin
