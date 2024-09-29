Nick Saban Swings and Misses on Notre Dame
Nick Saban was wrong about Notre Dame on Saturday but his wife, the famed Ms. Terry was right.
During the popular ESPN College GameDay predictions segment, Saban was the only person on the staff to pick against Notre Dame in their home matchup with Louisville.
Saban cited Notre Dame's inconsistent offense for his reason of concern with the Fighting Irish. Ms. Terry was however all-in on Notre Dame and Touchdown Jesus.
As it turns out, Miss Terry went 7-2 with her picks while Nick Saban went just 5-4 with his. Miss Terry getting Notre Dame's win over Louisville and Colorado's victory over UCF correct were the difference in the Saban household.
College GameDay Announces Week 6 Location
On Saturday night the show announced where it will be headed for Week 6, and it's a new location for the show historically.
For the first time in the history of ESPN College GameDay, the show will head to Cal as the 3-1 Bears host undefeated Miami.
That leaves just five programs from power conferences that College GameDay has never done the show at: Illinois, Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse, and Virginia.