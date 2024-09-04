Notre Dame vs. Northern Illinois: How to Watch, Listen, and Bet on College Football Saturday
One week after Notre Dame football knocked off Texas A&M in College Station, the Fighting Irish are back in South Bend for their 2024 home opener against Northern Illinois.
Northern Illinois brings a veteran group to Notre Dame Stadium as the Huskies return 18 starters from a year ago when they went 7-6 and beat Arkansas State in the Camellia Bowl.
Expectations have gone from high to sky-high for Notre Dame following the season-opening win over Texas A&M and as you know if you've ever experienced it, each week the Irish remain unbeaten the wildness around South Bend grows.
Northern Illinois is a far cry from Texas A&M but is a program that has caused headaches for Power Four/Five programs the last couple decades. Can the Huskies make life especially difficult for the Irish on Saturday afternoon in South Bend?
Here is how you can watch, listen to, and bet on Saturday's action at Notre Dame Stadium.
WHAT: Northern Illinois Huskies vs. No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
WHERE: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Indiana
WHEN: Saturday September 7, 2024, 3:30 p.m. et
HOW TO WATCH: NBC or Peacock
HOW TO LISTEN: 960 AM (South Bend) or 780 AM (Chicago), The Notre Dame Radio Network, SirusXM Channel 129
BETTING Odds via Fan Duel
Point spread: Notre Dame -28.5
Total: 45.5
