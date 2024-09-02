Jim Tressel's Key Advice for Marcus Freeman After Notre Dame's Texas A&M Victory
Notre Dame recorded its biggest road win in over a decade with a 23-13 victory at Texas A&M on Saturday to open the season.
The win is on a very short list of Notre Dame's biggest under third-year head coach Marcus Freeman and really makes anything a possibility this season for the Irish who face a favorable schedule in 2024.
As good as things seem right now though, Freeman's old head coach had strong advice for him following the victory.
Jim Tressel, the former national championship winning head coach at Ohio State, reached out to Freeman on Monday, something he discussed during his weekly press conference.
"The greatest illusion was that when all looks well, all isn’t well."
That's what the man who coached Freeman from 2004-2008 advised Freeman.
Notre Dame fans have seen it plenty of times - win a huge game and come back a week later and lay an egg.
Boston College following beating No. 1 Florida State in '93.
Boston College after getting a huge road win at Florida State in '02.
And perhaps the one that most fits this weekend's home tilt against Northern Illinois, Ball State playing Notre Dame within eight despite the Irish being a 32-point favorite after beating Michigan in early 2018.
