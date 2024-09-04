Irish Breakdown

Joel Klatt Moves Notre Dame Up in Rankings After 'Most Impressive Win of Weekend'

Fox Sports college football analyst left mighty impressed after Notre Dame's showing at Texas A&M

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt at the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park.
Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt at the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Count Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt as being impressed by Notre Dame.

Let's preface this by reminding you that Klatt spoke very highly of the Fighting Irish before the season as he ranked them sixth initially and said there was plenty of reason he could have put them higher.

Well, one win at Texas A&M later and Klatt has moved Notre Dame up in his weekly rankings.

Joel Klatt's New Top 10

Klatt released his rankings on his podcast and spoke highly of Notre Dame, who he moved up to number four. We'll share his comments in just a second but for now see who Notre Dame moved past and who joins it in Klatt's top four.

Jeremiyah Love runs for a touchdown for Notre Dame at Texas A&M in 2024.
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Notre Dame
5. Alabama
6. Miami
7. Ole Miss
8. Penn State
9. Michigan
10. Oregon

Joel Klatt on Notre Dame Following Texas A&M Win

Klatt discussed Notre Dame by calling the victory at Texas A&M "the most impressive win of the weekend".

He then took it a step further in looking ahead to Notre Dame's season.

"That was a gutsy win. And now you look at their schedule, there is a pretty clear path to being 12-0."

Klatt will be on the call for the Fox Sports coverage of the Michigan vs. Texas showdown on Saturday.

