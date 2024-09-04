Joel Klatt Moves Notre Dame Up in Rankings After 'Most Impressive Win of Weekend'
Count Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt as being impressed by Notre Dame.
Let's preface this by reminding you that Klatt spoke very highly of the Fighting Irish before the season as he ranked them sixth initially and said there was plenty of reason he could have put them higher.
Well, one win at Texas A&M later and Klatt has moved Notre Dame up in his weekly rankings.
Joel Klatt's New Top 10
Klatt released his rankings on his podcast and spoke highly of Notre Dame, who he moved up to number four. We'll share his comments in just a second but for now see who Notre Dame moved past and who joins it in Klatt's top four.
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Notre Dame
5. Alabama
6. Miami
7. Ole Miss
8. Penn State
9. Michigan
10. Oregon
Joel Klatt on Notre Dame Following Texas A&M Win
Klatt discussed Notre Dame by calling the victory at Texas A&M "the most impressive win of the weekend".
He then took it a step further in looking ahead to Notre Dame's season.
"That was a gutsy win. And now you look at their schedule, there is a pretty clear path to being 12-0."
Klatt will be on the call for the Fox Sports coverage of the Michigan vs. Texas showdown on Saturday.
