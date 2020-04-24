2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 Mock Drafts

Day two of the 2020 NFL Draft should be much busier than round one for a number of former Notre Dame football players.

If the mock drafts are close to being accurate, four former Notre Dame players will get picked tonight, and a fifth could slide his way into the later part of the third round.

Here is a recap of all the updated mock drafts for tonight’s draft action, and any comments provided by the analysts.

COLE KMET, TIGHT END

Round 2 - #37 - New England Patriots (Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated)

“Now that the Patriots have moved back into Round 2, the former dual-sport (with baseball) athlete could be New England’s target here. Kmet has reliable hands, runs good routes and tested well at the combine.”

Round 2 - #37 - New England Patriots (Lance Zeirlein, NFL.com)

“History has shown that young quarterbacks can thrive with big safety blankets at tight end.”

Round 2 - #37 - New England Patriots (Hayden Winks, Rotoworld)

Round 2 - #50 - Chicago Bears (Luke Easterling, Draftwire)

Round 2 - #61 - Tennessee Titans (Steve Muench, ESPN)

“The Titans made Delanie Walker a cap casualty, and Jonnu Smith is entering a contract year. Kmet is the top tight end on our board and a good fit for Tennessee's offense.”

Round 2 - #62 - Green Bay Packers (Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News)

“The Packers have young Jace Sternberger, but they could use another playmaker to help Aaron Rodgers and allow Matt LaFleur to deploy more two-tight end sets. Kmet (6-6, 262 pounds) is still developing as a run-blocker, but his size, speed, quickness and hands make him a top-flight receiver for the position. He can contribute big-time by Year 2.”

Round 3 - #69 - Carolina Panthers (Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports)

“Greg Olsen is gone, and Teddy Bridgewater will need all the help he can get.”

JULIAN OKWARA, DEFENSIVE END

Round 2 - #41 - Cleveland Browns (Winks)

Round 2 - #47 - Atlanta Falcons (Trapasso)

“The Falcons need another rusher to bookend Dante Fowler. They get that with the long and powerful Okwara.”

Round 2 - #51 - Dallas Cowboys (Zeirlein)

“Okwara was polarizing in the scouting community, but he's an upside talent who just needs consistency.”

Round 2 - #57 - Los Angeles Rams (Muench)

“The Rams don't have great size at receiver, and they traded Brandin Cooks to Houston. Claypool is a big target, with the speed to stretch the field and create space for Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods underneath.”

Round 2 - #59 - Seattle Seahawks (Hanson)

“Okwara’s season was cut short (fibula) and he has lacked consistency, but he’s a long and explosive athlete that has racked up 13.5 sacks and 19.5 TFL in 22 games over the past two seasons.”

Round 2 - #61 - Tennessee Titans (Easterling)

CHASE CLAYPOOL, WIDE RECEIVER

Round 2 - #64 - Seattle Seahawks (Iyer)

“The Seahawks need another big-play threat to help Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf because Phillip Dorsett doesn't fit that profile anymore. Claypool (6-4, 238 pounds) matches his size with great speed and downfield burst. He is not the most technically sound route-runner, but he often wins with physical domination.”

Round 3 - #65 - Cincinnati Bengals (Hanson)

Round 3 - #65 - Cincinnati Bengals (Zeirlein)

Round 3 - #66 - Washington Redskins (Trapasso)

“If the Redskins are building around Dwayne Haskins, they'll need to get him more weapons.”

Round 3 - #66 - Washington Redskins (Winks)

TROY PRIDE JR., CORNERBACK

Round 3 - #68 - New York Jets (Trapasso)

“The Jets need to bolster their secondary and do so with the lightning-quick Pride.”

Round 3 - #79 - New York Jets (Iyer)

“The Jets need cornerback help after moving on from Trumaine Johnson. Arthur Maulet is their best outside corner and Brian Poole is back to man the slot. Pride (5-11, 193 pounds) needs to become more refined and aggressive with his coverage skills to get the most out of his agility.”

Round 3 - #83 - Denver Broncos (Zeirlein)

Round 3 - #84 - Los Angeles Rams (Hanson)

KHALID KAREEM, DEFENSIVE END

Round 3 - #105 - Minnesota Vikings (Hanson)

