Notre Dame Defense Is Showing Aggressive Flexibility In Early Spring Practices

The Notre Dame defense is showing a foundation of aggressiveness and flexibility in its early spring practices

We are now four practices into the Notre Dame 2021 spring season, and we are already starting to see the Marcus Freeman defense come into view. In the highlight videos from the first four practices we are definitely seeing Freeman's DNA on this unit.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down what they've seen so far from the Notre Dame defense.

To begin the podcast we discuss our overall impressions from the defense in the practice videos and in conversations we've had with sources. We talked about the different looks we are seeing from the defense, and the versatility that Freeman is already showing with his defense.

That is followed by a break down of why it's important to have such flexibility in today's era. We also talked about the aggressiveness we've seen from the defense, especially from the Fighting Irish defense.

We go through the different positions and talk about who is standing out so far in the early spring practices.

