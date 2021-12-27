Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Oklahoma State

Notre Dame has released its depth chart for its Fiesta Bowl matchup against Oklahoma State

Notre Dame (11-1) has arrived in Arizona for its Fiesta Bowl matchup against Oklahoma State (11-2). The game is just five days away and the Irish have released their depth chart in advance of the game. It was an updated depth chart and is far more reflective of the current lineup than previous depth charts.

Here's the offensive depth chart.

The big news obviously is not having Kyren Williams at running back. Sophomore speedster Chris Tyree is now listed as the starting running back.

Right tackle Josh Lugg is out for the game with an injury, and he's replaced in the starting lineup by standout freshman Blake Fisher. Notre Dame how has a pair of true freshmen projected to start at both offensive tackle positions.

Another freshman, Jayden Thomas, is listed as the backup at the X receiver position behind Braden Lenzy.

Here is the depth chart for the Notre Dame defense.

Sophomore Ramon Henderson is now listed as the starter at free safety with Xavier Watts backing him up. Previously, Henderson was listed as a corner and Watts was at rover.

Sophomore Jordan Botelho is listed at rover after being listed as a Vyper all season. Botelho has played rover for weeks.

Freshman cornerback Ryan Barnes made his first depth chart appearance of the season. He is listed behind starting field cornerback Cam Hart. Another freshman - defensive end Will Schweitzer - is also listed on the depth chart for the first time all season. Schweitzer is now listed as the third-team Vyper on the Fiesta Bowl depth chart.

Junior lineman Jacob Lacey has been listed as the "or" backup defensive tackle all season, but he's listed as the "or" at nose guard on the updated list. Lacey can and has played both interior positions.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter