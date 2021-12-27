Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Oklahoma State

    Notre Dame has released its depth chart for its Fiesta Bowl matchup against Oklahoma State
    Author:

    Notre Dame (11-1) has arrived in Arizona for its Fiesta Bowl matchup against Oklahoma State (11-2). The game is just five days away and the Irish have released their depth chart in advance of the game. It was an updated depth chart and is far more reflective of the current lineup than previous depth charts.

    Here's the offensive depth chart.

    Notre Dame Offense

    The big news obviously is not having Kyren Williams at running back. Sophomore speedster Chris Tyree is now listed as the starting running back.

    Right tackle Josh Lugg is out for the game with an injury, and he's replaced in the starting lineup by standout freshman Blake Fisher. Notre Dame how has a pair of true freshmen projected to start at both offensive tackle positions.

    Another freshman, Jayden Thomas, is listed as the backup at the X receiver position behind Braden Lenzy.

    Here is the depth chart for the Notre Dame defense.

    Notre Dame Defense

    Sophomore Ramon Henderson is now listed as the starter at free safety with Xavier Watts backing him up. Previously, Henderson was listed as a corner and Watts was at rover.

    Sophomore Jordan Botelho is listed at rover after being listed as a Vyper all season. Botelho has played rover for weeks.

    Freshman cornerback Ryan Barnes made his first depth chart appearance of the season. He is listed behind starting field cornerback Cam Hart. Another freshman - defensive end Will Schweitzer - is also listed on the depth chart for the first time all season. Schweitzer is now listed as the third-team Vyper on the Fiesta Bowl depth chart.

    Read More

    Junior lineman Jacob Lacey has been listed as the "or" backup defensive tackle all season, but he's listed as the "or" at nose guard on the updated list. Lacey can and has played both interior positions.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
    Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Justin Ademilola - Defense
    Football

    Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Oklahoma State

    38 seconds ago
    Joshua Lugg
    Football

    Josh Lugg To Miss Fiesta Bowl Matchup Against Oklahoma State

    30 minutes ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Stacking Up The Notre Dame Offense vs Oklahoma State

    2 hours ago
    Marcus Freeman
    Football

    Mike Gundy's Bowl Success Is A Huge Test For Marcus Freeman

    11 hours ago
    Devin Leary
    Football

    Holiday Bowl Prediction: #18 NC State vs UCLA

    12 hours ago
    Auburn
    Football

    Birmingham Bowl Prediction: #20 Houston vs Auburn

    12 hours ago
    Jayson Ademilola - Justin Ademilola
    Football

    Notre Dame Pass Rush Gets Its Chance To Shine ... And It Must

    13 hours ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Fiesta Bowl Will Show How Much Notre Dame Has Improved On Offense

    Dec 26, 2021