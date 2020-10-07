SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Drew White Talks Buck Linebackers, Florida State, Pass Rush and His Growth

Bryan Driskell

After being off for two weeks, the Notre Dame football is back in game week mode. Following the team's Tuesday practice, veteran Mike linebacker Drew White met with the media to talk about a number of topics.

In this clip, White addresses the team's Sunday scrimmage and his relationship with all of the Buck linebackers he's lined up beside in just two games.

White responds to a question about his growth from being a first-year starter in 2019 to being a veteran, leader and experienced linebacker in 2020.

Pro Football Focus has White with six quarterback pressures in the first two games of the 2020 season, which includes four hits on the opposing quarterback. The six pressures equals his season total from 2019, and the four hits is well past his production from last season.

In the clip below, White talks about the defense's philosophical emphasis on being more aggressive in 2020.

White is a native of Florida, so this game has a bit more meaning for him, which he discussed tonight following practice.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

2021 Big Board: Notre Dame Commits

Breaking down and grading the 2021 commits for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame QB Is A Winner, But He's Missing The Wins That Matter

Brian Kelly says his QB is a winner, but Ian Book and Notre Dame are still missing the big wins.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. Florida State

Notre Dame has released its depth chart for its matchup against Florida State

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Notre Dame Must Now Push All The Chips In For Dont'e Thornton

Notre Dame is now one player away from having a program changing offense, and Dont'e Thornton could be the key for that

Bryan Driskell

by

rick467

Notre Dame Kicker Jonathan Doerer Plans To Return In 2021

Senior placekicker Jonathan Doerer plans to return to Notre Dame for a fifth season in 2021, a fifth season he didn't initially have

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Bowl Options Change In Latest ESPN Projections

One ESPN writer now has Notre Dame headed to the Fiesta Bowl to face a Pac 12 squad

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Latest Covid-19 Numbers For Notre Dame Are Strong

Notre Dame's latest Covid-19 numbers show the program has gotten through its recent outbreak in impressive fashion

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Series History: Notre Dame vs. Florida State

A look at the football rivalry between Notre Dame and Florida State

Bryan Driskell

by

brnd

Notre Dame Opponent Insider: Florida State Seminoles

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario interviews Curt Weiler to get the latest on the Florida State Seminoles

Bryan Driskell

Beating Florida State Is Still Very Important For Notre Dame

A win over Florida State is still vitally important from a big picture standpoint

Bryan Driskell