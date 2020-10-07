After being off for two weeks, the Notre Dame football is back in game week mode. Following the team's Tuesday practice, veteran Mike linebacker Drew White met with the media to talk about a number of topics.

In this clip, White addresses the team's Sunday scrimmage and his relationship with all of the Buck linebackers he's lined up beside in just two games.

White responds to a question about his growth from being a first-year starter in 2019 to being a veteran, leader and experienced linebacker in 2020.

Pro Football Focus has White with six quarterback pressures in the first two games of the 2020 season, which includes four hits on the opposing quarterback. The six pressures equals his season total from 2019, and the four hits is well past his production from last season.

In the clip below, White talks about the defense's philosophical emphasis on being more aggressive in 2020.

White is a native of Florida, so this game has a bit more meaning for him, which he discussed tonight following practice.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter