Notre Dame Earns College Football Playoff Berth

Notre Dame has earned its second College Football Playoff berth after finishing the 2020 season with a 10-1 record that included a trip to the ACC Championship.

Notre Dame is the fourth seed and will face Alabama in the national semi-finals.

The Irish were ranked No. 2 in every College Football Playoff rankings release prior to this final week. Notre Dame dropped to the four seed after losing its rematch against Clemson in the ACC Championship game. The Irish fell by a 34-10 score, which caused some to question their worthiness for the playoff, but Notre Dame's season-long body of work clearly pushed the Irish into the playoff.

Notre Dame's first playoff berth came back in 2018 when the Irish finished the season 12-0. The Irish lost to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl that season.

Here is Notre Dame's 2020 schedule and results:

Duke - Won 27-13

South Florida - Won 52-0

Florida State - Won 42-26

Louisville - Won 12-7

at Pittsburgh - Won 45-3

at Georgia Tech - Won 31-13

#3 Clemson - Won 47-40

at Boston College - Won 45-31

at #15 North Carolina - Won 31-17

Syracuse - Won 45-21

vs. Clemson - Lost 34-10

