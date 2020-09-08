SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

ESPN: Notre Dame Is The 7th Most Entertaining Team In College Football

Bryan Driskell

ESPN released its Top 10 ranking of the most entertaining football teams in the country, and the Notre Dame football team ranked seventh on that list. 

Here's what author Harry Lyles Jr. had to say:

"If the Irish had the roster like that of Clemson or Alabama, they would have been a no-brainer as No. 1 on this list. That has more to do with simply being in the ACC for a year as opposed to being on the same level as Clemson or Alabama.

"Starting with that, we get to see the ACC logo on their field. Don't get me wrong, it's not because I actually care whether or not Notre Dame is in a conference -- but I am thoroughly entertained because soooo many people do care.

"The thought of Notre Dame joining the ACC for one season, winning it, and then going independent again would be the perfect kind of weird and funny we need during this season. It would be even more impressive given the ACC has mostly been "Clemson, and then everybody else" for the past five years.

"On the field, the Irish have Ian Book taking snaps for his senior year, along with linemen Liam Eichenberg and Robert Hainsey, who have a combined 115 starts.

"All things considered, Notre Dame has a talented team and is at worst the second-best team in the ACC -- I can't say that enough. Sign me up."

Notre Dame kicks off the 2020 season on Saturday against Duke, which marks the program's first ever conference game.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. Duke

Notre Dame has released its depth chart for its week one matchup against Duke

Bryan Driskell

by

Jherbeck91

Bold Predictions For The Notre Dame Offense In 2020

Four bold predictions for the Notre Dame offense heading into the 2020 season

Bryan Driskell

by

ndocd

2020 Expectations: The Time Is Now For Notre Dame

Notre Dame enters 2020 with high expectations, and the time is now to meet them

Bryan Driskell

by

ndocd

Should Notre Dame QB Ian Book Really Be Considered A Heisman Trophy Contender?

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book is getting Heisman Trophy love, but should he?

Bryan Driskell

by

Jherbeck91

Brian Kelly: Starting Spots Are "Pretty Much Settled" For Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly says starting spots are pretty much set as the Irish get closer to the Duke opener

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Bold Predictions For The Notre Dame Defense In 2020

Four bold predictions for the Notre Dame defense for the 2020 season

Bryan Driskell

by

Mizzo40

Notre Dame Has All The Ingredients For A Great 2020 Season

The 2020 schedule and the Notre Dame roster are set up perfectly for the Irish to have an outstanding season

Bryan Driskell

ESPN: Notre Dame Will Have A Heisman Trophy Winner, Will Make The Playoff, Will Play In The Orange Bowl

ESPN released its staff predictions yesterday, and Notre Dame got a lot of preseason love

Bryan Driskell

by

ndocd

Beuerlein Breaks Down Expectations For Notre Dame Football In 2020

Former Notre Dame quarterback Steve Beuerlein previews the Notre Dame 2020 season and talks expectations

Bryan Driskell

Former Notre Dame Players Make Opening Day NFL Roster

29 former Notre Dame players made the final cut of the preseason and will begin the season on an NFL roster

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell