ESPN: Notre Dame Is The 7th Most Entertaining Team In College Football

ESPN released its Top 10 ranking of the most entertaining football teams in the country, and the Notre Dame football team ranked seventh on that list.

Here's what author Harry Lyles Jr. had to say:

"If the Irish had the roster like that of Clemson or Alabama, they would have been a no-brainer as No. 1 on this list. That has more to do with simply being in the ACC for a year as opposed to being on the same level as Clemson or Alabama.

"Starting with that, we get to see the ACC logo on their field. Don't get me wrong, it's not because I actually care whether or not Notre Dame is in a conference -- but I am thoroughly entertained because soooo many people do care.

"The thought of Notre Dame joining the ACC for one season, winning it, and then going independent again would be the perfect kind of weird and funny we need during this season. It would be even more impressive given the ACC has mostly been "Clemson, and then everybody else" for the past five years.

"On the field, the Irish have Ian Book taking snaps for his senior year, along with linemen Liam Eichenberg and Robert Hainsey, who have a combined 115 starts.

"All things considered, Notre Dame has a talented team and is at worst the second-best team in the ACC -- I can't say that enough. Sign me up."

Notre Dame kicks off the 2020 season on Saturday against Duke, which marks the program's first ever conference game.

