Notre Dame Bowl Projection Remains Steady, College Football Playoff

After improving the 6-0 with a convincing 31-13 win at Georgia Tech, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish remained No. 4 in the polls, and remained steady in the ESPN Bowl Projections.

Last week, one of the ESPN college football writers had Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff, and the other had the Irish in the Orange Bowl.

That remained true this week, but who had the Irish where changed.

ESPN college football writer Kyle Bonagura now has Notre Dame slated to play Alabama in the Sugar. Bowl, which is a College Football Playoff semi-final game. Bonagura previously had the Irish in the Orange Bowl against Wisconsin.

Now it is Mark Schlabach that has Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl, where they are slated to take on the Florida Gators. Schlabach has Oregon - a team that has yet to play a game this season - slated to replace the Irish.

Four different ESPN college football writers or analysts make weekly predictions for the CFP. In this week's installment, and 11 have the Irish in the playoff. All but Chris Low have the Irish as a four seed, facing either Alabama or Clemson. Low, however, has the Irish as a three-seed and slated to play Ohio State.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter