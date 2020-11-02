SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Notre Dame Bowl Projection Remains Steady, College Football Playoff

Bryan Driskell

After improving the 6-0 with a convincing 31-13 win at Georgia Tech, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish remained No. 4 in the polls, and remained steady in the ESPN Bowl Projections.

Last week, one of the ESPN college football writers had Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff, and the other had the Irish in the Orange Bowl.

That remained true this week, but who had the Irish where changed.

ESPN college football writer Kyle Bonagura now has Notre Dame slated to play Alabama in the Sugar. Bowl, which is a College Football Playoff semi-final game. Bonagura previously had the Irish in the Orange Bowl against Wisconsin.

Now it is Mark Schlabach that has Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl, where they are slated to take on the Florida Gators. Schlabach has Oregon - a team that has yet to play a game this season - slated to replace the Irish.

Four different ESPN college football writers or analysts make weekly predictions for the CFP. In this week's installment, and 11 have the Irish in the playoff. All but Chris Low have the Irish as a four seed, facing either Alabama or Clemson. Low, however, has the Irish as a three-seed and slated to play Ohio State.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
chamgel
chamgel

Facing the Gators in the Orange Bowl would be a fun matchup...That be my pick out of the ones listed. I don’t believe the Irish can keep up the scoring pace with Bama, Clemson or Ohio State..

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Game Day Chat: #4 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

All the news, analysis and discussion for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

Bryan Driskell

by

CoachDeDario

Game Observations - Offense: Notre Dame Beats Georgia Tech

Instant analysis of the 31-13 Notre Dame victory over Georgia Tech

Bryan Driskell

by

ND2020ut$

Clemson Is A Measuring Stick Game For Notre Dame, Like It Or Not

Despite Brian Kelly's pushback of the notion, the Clemson game is a measuring stick for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

rick467

Notre Dame Has A Golden Opportunity In Front Of It vs. Clemson

Notre Dame has a chance to take a big step forward when No. 1 Clemson comes to town on Saturday

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel

Irish Breakdown College Football Top 25: Week Nine

Ranking the college football Top 25 after week nine of action

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Brian Kelly Talks Notre Dame vs. Clemson

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly talked about a number of Notre Dame vs. Clemson related topics Monday

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel

Grades For The Notre Dame Offense vs. Georgia Tech

It's time to hand out grades for the Notre Dame offense from the win over Georgia Tech

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel

Key Takeaways From The Notre Dame Victory Over Georgia Tech: Offense

Key takeaways from the performance of the Notre Dame offense during the win over Georgia Tech

Bryan Driskell

by

IN_Irish

Is Brian Kelly Making Moves At Notre Dame To Turn The Final Championship Corner?

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has made recent comments that show he's making next-level moves

Bryan Driskell

by

Balddomer

Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. Clemson

Notre Dame has released its depth chart for its matchup against Clemson

Bryan Driskell

by

Slap of Reality