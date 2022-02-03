In The Film Room: Breaking Down Peyton Bowen, Justyn Rhett and Adon Shuler

The secondary is a major concern for Notre Dame in the future, which makes it a very, very important position in the 2023 recruiting class. Notre Dame is off to a great start, landing cornerback Justyn Rhett to go with safeties Peyton Bowen and Adon Shuler.

In our latest episode we break down each player. We begin with Rhett and then move onto the safeties. We begin with an overview of their rankings, look at their strengths and then dive into each prospect's film.

To kick things off we discuss the needs at safety and cornerback in the class. We break down why Notre Dame needs to upgrade the talent level more so than focusing on numbers, but we also break down how this could end up being an impact class from both a numbers and talent standpoint.

We begin the show with a look at the only cornerback commit in the class so far, Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman standout Justyn Rhett.

Next we move onto Denton (Texas) Guyer safety Peyton Bowen, who is on the verge of becoming a five-star recruit.

We wrap things up with a breakdown of Irvington (N.J.) High School safety Adon Shuler, who isn't the athlete of the other two prospects but is still an outstanding football player.

