First Glance: Boston College Eagles

The No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish get back on the road this weekend to take on the Boston College Eagles. We kick off our coverage of Boston College with a first glance look at the Eagles.

Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

Start Time: 3:30 PM (Eastern)

Network: ABC

Early Line: Notre Dame -13.5

Now let’s look at Boston College.

SCHEDULE/RESULT (5-3)

at Duke - Won 26-6

Texas State - Won 24-21

North Carolina - Lost 26-22

Pitt - Won 31-30

at Virginia Tech - Lost 40-14

Georgia Tech - Won 48-27

at Clemson - Lost 34-28

at Syracuse - Won 16-13

STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

STATISTICAL LEADERS

RUSHING YARDS: RB David Bailey - 429 yards, 3.9 YPC, 4 TD; RB Travis Levy - 216 yards, 3.2 YPC, 0 TD; QB Phil Jurkovec - 96 yards, 1.5 YPC, 3 TD

PASSING YARDS: QB Phil Jurkovec - 172-277, 62.1%, 2,083 yards, 15 TD, 4 INT, 140.24 rating

RECEIVING YARDS: WR Zay Flowers - 38 catches, 600 yards, 15.8 YPC, 6 TD; TE Hunter Long - 43 catches, 501 yards, 11.7 YPC, 3 TD; WR CJ Lewis - 19 catches, 322 yards, 17.0 YPC, 4 TD; WR Jaelen Gill - 21 catches, 264 yards, 12.6 YPC, 1 TD

TACKLES: LB Max Richardson - 79; LB Isaiah McDuffie - 71; DE Marcus Valdez - 32; CB Josh DeBerry - 31; CB Brandon Sebastian - 26; CB Elijah Jones - 26 tackles; CB Jason Maitre - 26 tackles

TACKLES FOR LOSS: LB Max Richardson - 8.0; LB Isaiah McDuffie - 6.5; DE Marcus Valdez - 5.5; DE Maximillian Roberts - 5.0; CB Jason Maitre - 3.0; DE Brandon Barlow - 3.0

SACKS: DE Maximillian Roberts - 4.5; LB Max Richardson - 3.5; LB Isaiah McDuffie - 3.0; DE Marcus Valdez - 2.0; DE Shitta Sillah - 2.0

INTERCEPTIONS: S Jahmin Muse - 2; five players tied with 1

HEAD COACH JEFF HAFLEY

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley is in his first season at the helm of the Eagle program. He spent the 2019 season as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State. The Buckeyes went from 25.5 points allowed per game the year prior to his arrival to 13.7 in the one season with Hafley running the defense. Ohio State also dropped 143.7 yards per game off its per game average in Hafley's first season.

Hafley spent the previous seven seasons in the NFL, coaching with the San Francisco 49ers (2016-18), Cleveland Browns (2014-15) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-13).

You can see the Boston College depth chart HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter