Five Notre Dame Players Listed Among Nation's Best Returning Position Players

Notre Dame had five players ranked among the five best at their position according to Lindy's Sports

Notre Dame isn't projected to be a Top 10 team according to the preseason magazines, but there is plenty of appreciation for the individual returning players. In fact, Notre Dame had five players placed among the five best at their respective positions according to Lindy's Sports in its preseason college football magazine.

Notre Dame junior safety Kyle Hamilton was ranked as the nation's top returning safety. Hamilton has already racked up 104 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions and 12 pass break ups in just two seasons with the Irish. He led Notre Dame in tackles (63) in 2020 and led the Irish in interceptions (4) in 2019.

Irish senior offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson was named the nation's fourth-best returning center. Patterson started at center for Notre Dame in 2019 and 2020 but there's a chance he could move positions in 2021.

Guard Cain Madden was ranked as the fifth-best returning guard, although he was listed as playing for Marshall when this magazine was published. The former Thundering Herd guard was a second-team All-American in 2020.

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams was ranked as the fifth-best running back in the country. Williams had a breakout sophomore campaign, rushing for 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also hauled in 35 passes for 313 yards.

Rising sophomore tight end Michael Mayer was ranked as the nation's fifth-best returning tight end. Mayer was the nation's top freshman tight end in 2020, earning freshman All-American honors. He tied for the team lead with 42 receptions and was second with 450 yards last season.

Notre Dame's five players in the position rankings tied for eighth among all college football teams. Not surprisingly, Alabama led the way with 11 selections, followed by Ohio State and Clemson with nine apiece. None of Notre Dame's 2021 opponents matched the five by the Irish.

The interesting aspect of the Notre Dame rankings is the Irish tied with Alabama and Iowa State for the most players ranking in the Top 5 at their positions.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter