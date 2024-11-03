Notre Dame’s Next Opponent Heads to South Bend After Being Dominated at Home
Notre Dame's next opponent will be one that was supposed to be the marquee game of the 2024 home schedule.
Instead, it's going to be anything but.
Florida State, fresh off a 2023 season where it was shafted out of a College Football Playoff berth, has been brutal ever since.
The Seminoles will be just 1-8 when they hop on a plane from Tallahassee and head to South Bend for next Saturday's game after it's most recent loss.
North Carolina Routs Florida State in Tallahassee, 35-11
Florida State actually got on the scoreboard first Saturday as it welcomed North Carolina to Doak Campbell Stadium, but that didn't last long. The Tar Heels outscored the Seminoles 35-8 the rest of the way and moved to 5-4 on the year.
Omarion Hampton led the Tar Heels by rushing for 172 yards and four touchdowns while hauling 93 more yards through the air and a fifth touchdown.
Notre Dame Gets a Get-Right Game Against Florida State
Notre Dame comes off its second bye week and gets a chance to put up some big numbers on Saturday against Florida State.
The Seminoles are just 1-8 on the year and don't do anything particularly well.
However, as bad as this team is perhaps the most telling statistic is that Florida State has scored 20 points just once this season, all the way back in Week 0 when it was upset in Ireland by Georgia Tech 24-21.
Notre Dame and Florida State kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 9 at Notre Dame Stadium.