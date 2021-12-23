Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Three Former Notre Dame Players Earn 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Honors

    Notre Dame had three former standouts earned 2022 NFL Pro Bowl honors
    Three former Notre Dame stars earned NFL Pro Bowl honors, and all three are regulars for this honor. Offensive guard Zack Martin, guard Quenton Nelson and safety Harrison Smith all earned a Pro Bowl bid this season.

    Martin, a star for the Dallas Cowboys, earned his seventh Pro Bowl honor in eight seasons. The only time he failed to earn a Pro Bowl berth was last season when the game was canceled due to Covid. 

    Martin, a guard, was a first round draft pick (16th overall) of the Cowboys in 2014, which came after he started four seasons for the Fighting Irish at left tackle.

    Smith, a stalwart for the Minnesota Vikings, earned his six Pro Bowl appearance in the last seven seasons. Smith has 91 tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, six pass break ups and an interception in 12 games for the Vikings.

    Smith was a first round pick (29th overall) of the Vikings back in 2012.

    Nelson, a star for the Indianapolis Colts, made his fourth straight Pro Bowl appearance. He has earned a Pro Bowl bid in every season since joining the NFL. Nelson was a first round pick (6th overall) of the Colts back in 2018.

