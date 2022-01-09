Isaiah Foskey and Jayson Ademilola Return, Harry Hiestand Is Back, Brandon Joseph Commits

In our latest podcast we discuss the return of Isaiah Foskey, Jayson Ademilola and Harry Hiestand

It was quite a busy two days for Notre Dame and head coach Marcus Freeman. In a span of just over 24 hours the Irish got some great news. The defensive line gets back Jayson Ademilola and Isaiah Foskey, we learned that Harry Hiestand is set to return and All-American safety Brandon Joseph announced he was transferring to Notre Dame.

In our latest show we break it all down and then some!

Our show begins with analysis of the return of the Irish defensive linemen, which also includes Justin Ademilola. We discuss what kind of impact the return of the Ademilolas and Foskey will have on the Irish defense, and what growth each is capable of next season.

We also discuss what the line could look like beyond those three returners and why their decisions were made.

Next we break down the commitment of former Northwestern All-American safety Brandon Joseph, who kicked off the good news Saturday with an announcement that he was headed to South Bend to finish his college career.

Of course, how the return of the front players impacts Joseph's play and decision was a topic of conversation. We also dive into how his transfer impacts the safety depth chart, but also how it could impact the wide receiver depth chart.

Next we focus on the return of Hiestand, which wasn't new news for Irish Breakdown subscribers, but now that it is all but official there was certainly plenty to talk about. We also discuss whether Hiestand's coaching style will fit with the current roster. We also shared the latest information we've heard about the open wide receiver position.

The show concludes with a quick recap of the All-American Bowl, which had 10 Notre Dame signees in the 2022 class see action.

