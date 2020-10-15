SI.com
Notre Dame Roster Finally Back To Full Strength After Covid-19 Issues

Bryan Driskell

During his Thursday press conference, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly announced that his squad currently has no players in isolation or quarantine. For the first time all season, Notre Dame will be at full strength relative to COVID-19.

Notre Dame thrived in the COVID-19 era throughout summer workouts and fall camp, but an outbreak of cases began following the team's 52-0 victory over South Florida. The result was almost 40 players in isolation or quarantine, which forced Notre Dame to postpone its Sept. 26 contest against Wake Forest.

The Irish did not play for two straight weekends, and the roster suffered during the 42-26 win over Florida State. Several players were still out, and several more on defense could not practice until Thursday or Friday.

Notre Dame benefitted from a soft early schedule, which allowed the depleted Irish roster to still dominate its early foes. Notre Dame's first three opponents are a combined 3-10, and two of those wins are over FCS opponents.

The schedule toughens up now, with a struggling but talented Louisville team coming to town this weekend. That will be followed by a five game stretch against opponents that are currently 16-5, with two (Clemson, North Carolina) currently ranking in the Top 5 in the national polls.

That means it's the perfect time for Notre Dame to be getting its roster back to full strength.

